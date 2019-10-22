The Samaritans would like to thank the City of Keene and the Keene City Council for the $3,500 in Outside Agency allocation in the FY20 budget. Our mission is to reduce the incidence and impact of suicide.
We work with individuals, families, schools, agencies, businesses and organizations. We never charge for any of our programs or services. We operate two suicide crisis hotlines (local 357-5505 and toll free NH 1-866-457-2910) and offer a weekly, confidential support group (A Safe Place) for those who’ve lost a friend or loved one to suicide. We provide suicide prevention/postvention education and outreach, internships and deeply meaningful service opportunities.
We’d like to especially thank Mitch Greenwald, Chairman of the Finance, Organization, Personnel Committee, for proposing to add $415 for elderly meals, $1,000 to Samaritans and $1,400 for Transportation.
Thank you also to Councilor Powers for seconding the amendment, and to the FOP and City Council for approving it. We sincerely appreciate all that you continue to do for our community, and to help prevent suicide.
CARMEN TRAFTON
The Samaritans
Keene