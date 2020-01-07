The Monadnock Regional Middle High School would like to give a huge thank you to the Knights of Columbus for donating 26 boys and girls jackets for our first Winter Clothing Drive. These jackets and clothing donated by staff and community members went directly to students and their families. Every item donated, large or small was greatly appreciated and with your support we were able to assist those we serve. A special thank you to James Duboise and Husky alumni, Dirk Doughty for arranging this donation.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LECLERC
Monadnock Regional Middle High School
Wellness Committee
580 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey