Jane Powers ran a yard, plant, gift shop and bake sale recently with all proceeds going to support the 150th Anniversary building campaign of the Frost Free Library in Marlborough. All proceeds were matched dollar for dollar by an anonymous grant recently given to the library.
The fundraising campaign is in the final stage as gifts are being solicited from Marlborough residents and business community. The challenge grant of $50,000 will match every dollar contributed since July 1. The goal of the campaign is $800,000 with $725,000 already contributed by generous local donors and foundations. Jane netted $750 from her sale which resulted in a match of $750, gaining the library project $1500.
On behalf of the 150 Committee, the Friends, and the Trustees of Frost Free Library, thank you, Jane!
Respectfully,
BOB SWEET, Frost Free Library Trustee and Co-Chair of the 150 Committee
RUFUS FROST, Co-chair of the 150 Committee
Marlborough