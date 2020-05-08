We didn't want March to go by without recognizing wetland owners and helpers for the Alstead Wetlands Evaluation celebration.
This celebration was held at the completion of our wetlands evaluation and took place at the Orchard School Community Center, Feb. 29.
A big thank you goes to Jeff Littleton and his intern of Moosewood Ecological for doing the evaluation over a period of two years. Many thanks also goes to the Orchard School Community Center and the Orchard School Bakery for providing a beautiful space and delicious eats. Thank you to all helpers and our conservation commissioners. Twenty-five people were in attendance. Thanks for the great coffee too! We hope all are well.
ALSTEAD CONSERVATION COMMISSION
P.O. Box 60
Alstead