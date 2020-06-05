“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
— Author unknown
When our world has so many challenges, there are still many acts of kindness happening. I hope by recognizing some of them, I can shine a light in the darkness. Please understand that in spite of my best efforts, there may be a person or organization whose name gets left out. That does not in any way reflect on your efforts or our gratitude.
Grateful thanks to:
UCC in Keene who provided overflow space for up to 12 people from January to March for the sixth winter season.
St. James Church who offered a second overflow shelter site in November for up to 12 people, and then agreed to stay open until the morning of May 15 with up to 16 people if needed.
Our landlord, Patti Moreno, who donated the use of two extra rooms, for up to eight people, after the UCC site closed, to spread shelter guests out a little more.
MFS, who donated the use of the former Monadnock Imaging space to be used as the Resource Center from mid-April until Memorial Day. There was room for 30 guests, all 6-feet apart, so much more room than our Lamson Street location.
The Breakfast Program, which started bringing all the breakfast food to 64 Main St in mid-March after The Community Kitchen stopped serving meals on site. They ended the program for the season on May 15, a month later than ever before. We have had an ample supply of cereal, milk, bread, bagels, muffins, fruit, butter and cream cheese thanks to these groups: Trinity Lutheran Church, United Church of Christ in Keene, St. Margaret Mary Knights of Columbus, Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, St. Bernard’s Knights of Columbus and Parish of the Holy Spirit.
Some guests who have been rocking the volunteer duties of cleaning, sanitizing and laundry with the staff who come in every day.
Some unstoppable volunteers: The lunch crew: Julie, Elizabeth, Kathy, Larry and Jane, Jen and her husband, Mary, and family and Christina who continue to cook, bake and make bagged lunches and drop it off like clockwork Monday through Friday! The dinner crews who provide evening meals on Saturday and Sunday: Julie, Elizabeth, Community Church of Chesham and Harrisville, Dublin Community Church, Fitzwilliam Community Church, Peterborough United Methodist Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, KHS Interact Club, Andrea and Chris, Tammy B. and friends, Ron R. and more.
The great collaborations that have taken place to feed Hundred Nights guests and support local restaurants (with some of the restaurants pitching in extras as well!): St. James Church, Kapiloff Insurance Co., The WardRoom, The Elm City Rotary Club, Carol R., Nancy M., Thai Garden, Kristen’s Bakery, Athens Pizza, CC and D’s Kitchen, Machina Arts Bar and Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe.
All the donors of money, food and snacks, clothing, shoes, tents, sleeping bags, tarps and time; we could not be doing this without your support!
LETRICIA SEARS
Member of Friends of Hundred Nights,
on behalf of the Hundred Nights Shelter and Resource Center
Hale Hill Road
Swanzey