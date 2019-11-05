The organizers of Keene Pumpkin Festival in HeART of Downtown Keene would like to offer sincere thanks for the community’s help in hosting the 2019 Keene Pumpkin Festival. It was a rainy Sunday, but the positive attitudes and smiles were everywhere.
Together, we have preserved the Pumpkin Festival tradition of children designing, carving and displaying their creations in a celebration for the entire community. From the anticipation the week before, to pumpkin drop-off day, through the festivities of the event, the kids’ smiles are what make it all worthwhile. “Kids, smiles, and pure pumpkins!,” it doesn’t get much better than that.
Thank you to all of the generous sponsors that help fund the event. Thank you to the local schools and families that participated in carving and transporting pumpkins. Thank you to city staff who take care of the behind-the-scenes preparations. Thank you to the entertainers. Thank you to The Sentinel for pre- and post-festival coverage. Thank you to the local businesses who sponsored activities, loaned or donated materials, helped with storage and gave what they could. Thank you to the nonprofits that brought food and drink to the mix this year. Thank you to local artists who brightened the footprint barriers. Thank you to the Interact, KSC, and citizen volunteers without whom this event could not happen. Thank you, Kiwanis, for counting and trying to light the jack-o’-lanterns.
And lastly, thank you for each of the several thousand orange masterpieces that lit up Downtown Keene for one very special autumn afternoon.
Sincerely,
TIM ZINN
and the entire Let It Shine team
Keene