We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the extraordinary community members and businesses that participated in our April 18th Career Fair held at our school. We are grateful for your time and willingness to come to the Monadnock Regional Middle High School for students to learn more about your companies and expose them to college and career choice opportunities in our area. Thank you for making a difference in our student’s lives and our community.
Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Monadnock Ford, Ted Shoe and Sport, Sam’s Outdoors Outfitters, Badger, Troy PowerSports, Keene State College, NH NEA President, River Valley College, Edward Jones Investments, Credit Union Service Alliance Group, Service Federal Credit Union, Savings Bank of Walpole, Keene Fire Department, Swanzey Fire Department,Troy Fire Department, Fire Mutual Aid, C&S Talent Acquisition Team, Masiello Employment Agency, Cheshire Career Center, Keene Young Professionals, Keene YMCA, Cheshire Medical Monadnock Peer Support, Swanzey Recreation Center, Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Youth Services Manager, City of Keene, Monadnock Developmental, Clark-Mortenson, Bradley, Keene Police Department, Swanzey Machine Tool, Millapore, ABTech,Nanotech, Price Chopper, Hannaford’s Superstore, Market Basket, East Hill Farm,Bill Hutwelker, US Cellular, Gemini Screen Printing, Silver Direct, Markem-imaje,True NorthNetwork, Polyonics, Power Generator, Melansons Roofing, Da Brothers Contractors, Cushing and Son, Keating Plumbing and Heating, Whitney Brothers, Stebbins Spectacular Painting, Northeast Paving and Cold River Materials, and Park Place.