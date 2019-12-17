A big thank you to the caring people at CHESCO in Keene, especially Leslie Evans, who took up a collection of school supplies and games for me to bring to the children of eSwatini on my upcoming trip with Give Hope Fight Poverty! Clients embraced the goal as a community service project and have the satisfaction of knowing that they contributed to the well-being of children on the other side of the world. Being kind to others in need… the best Christmas feeling of all.
SUSAN MACNEIL
