Thanks to Douglas Cuddle Toys, the Savings Bank of Walpole, the Monadnock Radio Group, and to the many citizens who supported the Good Friends campaign, programs to end childhood hunger in our community are stronger.
During the month of December, Savings Bank of Walpole customers generously purchased cuddle toys and watched closely to see which stuffed animal in this year’s Good Friends campaign would be the winner. Would it be the proud Francois llama, the colorful Izzy Owl or perhaps the very cuddly Caticorn? Surely Mama Pig and her baby Melvin would cross the finish line first being so popular. But in the end the true winner was declared, the children of the Monadnock Region.
Proceeds from the campaign benefited Monadnock Understand Childhood Hunger (MUCH). MUCH’s mission is to address childhood food insecurity through providing supplemental meals during school vacations when children do not have free or subsidized school breakfasts or lunch, providing free lunches at the Keene Public Library during summer vacations, and to further examine child and family food insecurity and provide meaningful community information on the issue. Adequate nutrition for children allows them to grow, develop and learn. When that happens the entire community benefits.
MUCH is grateful to Douglas Cuddle Toys, Savings Bank of Walpole and the Monadnock Radio Group for their attention to this issue, their support and sponsorship. Indeed the “Good Friends” were adorable and each a winner but the true winner was the children. Thank you all.
On behalf of MUCH,
CAROL SWENSON JUE
23 Ridgewood Ave.
Keene