In the midst of the busy holiday season, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who generously supported my dad’s, Ralph Rines, memorial Thanksgiving dinner once more because of the help from the businesses and caring individuals.
This year was one of the best. For dinner we did 250 pounds of potatoes, 75 pounds of onions, five bushels of squash, more than 50 boxes of stuffing, 39 turkeys (maybe more), 40 dozen rolls and 45 pies. This is just an outline of our food.
We still have a center table with food, Christmas cookies, crackers and cheese, bananas, oranges, apples, candy and grapes, along with coffee, tea, punch and hot chocolate. This year we fed over 435 people, homebound and walk-in for a dinner.
I would like to thank everyone that helped cooking pies and turkeys; some did six or more at home. Thank you all for also helping Wednesday night; many stepped up again Thanksgiving day, helping in the church and the homebound dinner going out. And thanks to Bob Diluzio.
Without all of you, my dad’s dinner would be stopped; words cannot express how I feel about caring to keep my dad’s dinner going on. Just to watch the elderly and lonely having so much fun visiting and playing bingo. We forget the hard work, seeing all sharing of love, our Christmas table with a tree set up with things you cannot get with food stamps.
I need to say again to my son, thank you for cooking the dinner for our family, and all of you for helping him. May God bless you with a joyous Christmas and a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. And thank you all that are doing my part, and thanks to the church again this year.
JOANN RINES BARNES and DONNIE LEONARD
58 Spring St.
Swanzey