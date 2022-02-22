The 19th Annual Keene Ice & Snow Festival Saturday, Feb. 5, was a great day in downtown Keene, full of fun, free family activities and spectacular art.
The outpouring of support from local individuals, organizations and businesses to make the festival possible was truly incredible. As a member of the organizing team, and on behalf of the Keene Downtown Group, it’s a privilege to express our sincere gratitude.
So much of the magic of the festival relies on the creativity and generosity of local nonprofits and downtown businesses, and this year downtown Keene stepped up in so many amazing ways. Thanks to the 12 establishments that served free hot chocolate all day; the 24 that hosted a small stuffed monster (created by Jessica Gelter of Arts Alive) for kids and adults of all ages to find in the “Yeti Scavenger Hunt;” and the many who hosted special events like the carnival at Elm City Church, the Dragon Mountain Guessing Game at Good Fortune, the Rock Painting Contest at Chaos & Kindness, the painting on snow at Soul Emporium and the Make Your Own Candy Snowman at Life is Sweet.
Thank you to Emily Sodders, who provided free face painting for children all day; Katie Woodard from Woodard’s Sugar House, who with a sno-cone machine donated by Hamshaw Power Rental, set up a free sugar-on-snow station; Casper Pini, who absolutely channeled Elsa the Ice Princess to the delight of so many little fans; and to Tom and Gary of Tom Call Excavation, who built an amazing 30-yard snowslide on Railroad Square.
Thank you also to the many volunteers from the Savings Bank of Walpole, who joyfully shepherded the snow slide and handed out Yeti prizes and information at the booths. Special thanks to Jean Bergen, Charlie Pini, and Glenn and Donna Scadova for braving the cold and cheerfully doing whatever was needed, and to Andy Beaureguard who tended the campfires that made over 500 s’mores.
Thank you to the team at Barton and Associates and the Keene State Cheerleading Team, who competed in an epic snow-sculpting competition, and to the cheerleaders for sharing a demonstration. Thanks to The Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce for the use of their office for the festival headquarters, and to Chamber President Luca Paris, who can now add “snowman character actor” to his long list of talents.
Thank you to local media outlets like The Keene Sentinel, ELF, Monadnock Shopper, Monadnock Broadcasting Group and The Peak Radio for helping us get the word out, and thanks to 360 Monadnock and The Peak Radio for braving the cold to capture all the fun live and on the air. Thank you to the team at Silver Direct, who helped create the map, guide and sponsor recognition materials we needed under yet another tight deadline.
Thank you to the ice carvers — Marie Agresta, Jeff Day, Dennis Hickey, Erik Knoll, David Soha, Wayne Miller, David Tuttle, Ben Pike and Michael Rondeau – who shared their talent, talked with spectators and put on a show while they carved nine beautiful and fleeting works of art.
Thank you to the city of Keene clerk’s office, planning committee, public works staff, Keene police and fire department, who anticipated the storm that preceded the festival and made sure everything still worked down to the last detail. We are so grateful for all you do.
Thank you to our festival and event level sponsors, Mascoma Bank, Price Chopper, Savings Bank of Walpole, C&S Wholesale Grocers and Deep Roots Massage and the many entertainment, ice carver and general sponsors who helped fund the fun. Their support allowed our small committee to focus on planning a great day.
Finally, to Jim Narkiewicz, formerly of the Monadnock Travel Council, and Denise Meadows, co-owner of CC&D’s Kitchen Market, who have organized, sustained and staffed the Keene Ice & Snow Festival since the beginning – thank you so much. For over 19 years, you have brought magic and fun to our community in the dead of winter.
The 20th annual Keene Ice & Snow Festival will be held on Feb. 4, 2023. If you or your organization would like to help out with the work of dreaming, planning and executing this event, please send an email to us at KeeneDowntownGroup@gmail.com. With your help, the 20th could be the best festival yet!
MARK REBILLARD
Keene Downtown Group Chair