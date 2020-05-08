We are living through extraordinary times ... in our community, as a country and in the world. We all have had to make significant sacrifices for our own families as we navigate the COVID crisis. I am humbled beyond words when, knowing of these sacrifices, I reflect on the support Monadnock Humane Society has received from people in the Monadnock region and beyond — from all walks of life, across all generations.
When we needed pet food to replenish our empty Pet Food Pantry ... you came through. Our shelves were fully stocked in 48 hours (that food will soon be delivered to folks in local shelters). When we needed a new fridge, several people stepped up to offer us one (Manny’s of Claremont donated a brand new one to us.) When we began giving our facility a much-needed facelift, Sherwin-Williams donated paint, and the team at S&S Painting painted our lobby. When we had to furlough staff temporarily, cancel events and programs, find temporary housing for our homeless animals, you donated money to bridge the financial gap and opened your homes to foster pets. You have been creative and devoted in helping us fundraise via social media. And, each time you share a social media post, you bring awareness to our mission. There have been so many ways you have helped, and we are so grateful to each and every one of you.
While the assistance you give MHS today is getting us through this crisis, it also sustains us as we adapt and evolve well into the future. We will be here for you, celebrating and supporting the animal-human bond for decades to come. Thank you for being the community and family we need and love — in the good times and the difficult. Your commitment to MHS will make a difference not only now, but for generations to come. Together we will get through this. Thank you for going on this journey with us.
On behalf of the board, staff, and animals of MHS —
Thank you.
KATHY COLLINSWORTH
Monadnock Humane Society
Swanzey