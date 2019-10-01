On behalf of the entire board and staff of the Monadnock Conservancy, I would like to extend our gratitude to those in the community who support, in a variety of ways, our land conservation efforts. Specifically, to all those who were able to attend our annual celebration on Sept. 14, during which we kicked off our 30th anniversary season ... thank you for joining us to commemorate this milestone.
Elise Kuder and Mike Kelley, violinist and violist with the Apple Hill String Quartet, were awesome in exploring how nature inspires artists, and we thank them for captivating and entertaining us all with their music and ideas.
We would also like to express our gratitude to the Redfern Center for the Arts at Keene State College for hosting us and making all the behind-the-scenes details look effortless, and to Bud Windsor and the Keene State grounds and maintenance crew for donating flowers. Thank you also to our amazing volunteers: Jeff Saari, Suzanne Whittemore, Jane Taylor, and Benajil Rai.
Accomplishing our goal of preserving and caring for the land of the Monadnock region would not be possible without the continued support we receive across the community. Thank you, and here’s to another 30 years!
With gratitude,
RYAN OWENS
executive director
Monadnock Conservancy
P.O. Box 337
Keene 03431