To our Community Friends,
On behalf of the Men Who Cook committee and the staff at Monadnock Family Services, I want to say how saddened we were to have to cancel our 18th annual event on Saturday, March 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was difficult to make this decision at the very last minute and we want to take this opportunity to thank the individuals and businesses who stood by our decision with their spirit of community and warm understanding.
We offer our deepest gratitude to our 120+ chefs, many of whom had already begun to prepare this year’s dish.
To our many business sponsors who are standing by their commitment to sponsor our event, whenever we are able to reschedule it.
To our raffle donors who, like our sponsors, are committed to supporting our next event by allowing us to hold onto their generous donations of product and gift certificates.
To our individual donors — thank you for supporting Men Who Cook when you knew you were unable to cook for the event.
To our ticket holders — if you hold onto your tickets, we will gladly honor them at our next event. Many were purchased at Prime Roast Coffee Company and we don’t know who you are or how to reach you. If you would like a refund at this time for your tickets, please contact Mary at 283-1568 or mdelisle@mfs.org.
To those ticket holders who have told us to “keep the money as a donation” — we enthusiastically thank you!
Our goal is to be able to reschedule our fundraiser as soon as we are able and once we have a date we will share it with you all.
Thank you all again for your unwavering support and commitment to Monadnock Family Services and Men Who Cook.
LOUISE ZERBA
Men Who Cook Chairperson
340 Pako Ave.
Keene