The organizing team for TEDxMC2School would like to extend our most sincere gratitude for the phenomenal outpouring of support and enthusiasm for our inaugural event this past Saturday. This July, six MC2 Charter School Students took on the task of curating an entire virtual TEDx event in 15 weeks, and celebrated our community spirit with nine speakers who gave six thoughtful talks.
We’d like to thank again: Jac Clark, Emily Martin, Katrina Nugent, Dr. Yves Gakunde, Karen Carrien, Jude Grophear, Sarah Foucher, Laura Garrett, and Jamison Curcio for helping us build community together. We’d also like to thank Corinne Marcou from TEDxKeene, and the team at the Hannah Grimes Center for making everything possible.
Thank You!
