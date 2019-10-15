On behalf of the board, staff, and animals of Monadnock Humane Society and the Walk for Animals Team, we want to say thank you to everyone who was involved in helping us make the 31st Walk for Animals an extraordinary and successful event. We had a lofty goal this year for the individual and team fundraisers of $25,000. Between the online registrants and those who showed up the day of the Walk to support MHS, the individual and team fundraisers raised a total of $25,054, exceeding our goal of $25,000!
With the help of walkers, sponsors, donors, volunteers and the community, the 31st Walk for Animals generated a grand total of $45,652.38 to support animals and the people who love them! That is incredible, and we could not have done it without your dedication and support. Thank you for supporting our mission to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals.
