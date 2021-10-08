“Giving Care 24/7” is a team (for the Alzheimer’s Walk) made up of friends and those who attend a Caregiver Support Group, that meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The members of the group share experiences as a caregiver, whether it is with a child, parent, friend or a spouse dealing with a chronic illness or dementia.
As members of this support group we learn from each other useful ideas of how to cope in various situations. The sharing, sometimes amusing and sometimes teary, is useful because it is real — not from a book. The group is open to everyone who feels they need help while being a caregiver. Please join us by contacting Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services for information.
Team “Giving Care 24/7” would like to thank all of the people who stopped at our annual yard sale this summer. Many bought books, others purchased games, puzzles and the beautiful handmade cards that were created by one of our members. Others stopped by just to donate because they have family members or knew someone with Alzheimer’s. Some needed to share what their family was dealing with, suggestions of who to ask for help and where they might receive help.
Our team would like to send a very special thank you to Hannaford’s store who graciously have a book bin in their entry way that a group can sign up for each month to keep full of books. Shoppers at the store stop by, select a book or two and leave a donation in the nearby container. We had the month of August, and it seemed like the books just flew out the door because the bin had to be filled daily and sometimes twice a day. “Giving Care 24/7” wishes everyone who found the perfect book “happy reading.”
Team “Giving Care 24/7” would like to thank everyone who has supported us at these fundraisers as well as those who have donated to the Alzheimer’s Association in our team’s name. It is you who will help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
My personal thought/goal is to find a preventive to this horrible disease so families won’t continue to be torn apart.