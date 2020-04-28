Warmest thanks to all of you who view Electric Earth Concerts’ videocast series and donate to our performing artists!
We’re eager to resume presenting live concerts, once it’s deemed safe. Many of you have watched Merima Kljuco and Jelena Milušic’s delightful candlelit performance from Sarajevo, “Love Songs from Around the World.” Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, with her pianist husband, Chris, invited us into their Tucson living room via video-cast. And on May 2 at 4 p.m., violinist Gabriela Diaz’s sparkling half hour of music will premiere via our website!
All our videocasts remain accessible via our website links for your enjoyment. We love that you help keep our sense of community vibrant, we appreciate your enthusiasm, and we wish you ongoing health and safety.
Keep in touch … visit us anytime at www.ElectricEarthConcerts.org. And feel free to text, phone or email EEC’s General Manager, Joan Epro, at 499-6216 or joan.electricearth@gmail.com with ideas and questions.
ALISON SCOTT
Udall Road
Francestown