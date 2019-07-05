Thank you to all who celebrated the start of summer at our annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser on June 22 at the Monadnock Food Co-op.
Walpole Creamery co-sponsored this event with us and together we raised over $1,100 for the Monadnock Localvores Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Camp Scholarship Program – a program that offers financial support to local youth to attend agricultural camps each summer.
Additionally, we thank singer-songwriters Pat Clark and Jentri Jollimore for provided live music during the event and Monadnock Waldorf School for offering face painting. A big round of applause to our board of directors for scooping ice cream and the Walldogs for attracting so many people to downtown Keene on this day.
We also need to thank our vendors for donating such delectable toppings for our social: Almondina, Ben’s Sugar Shack, Cabot Creamery, Dandies, Equal Exchange, Grandy Oats, Maple Nut Kitchen, Orchard Hill Breadworks, Owl Bars, Saxy Chef, Tierra Farms and our co-op’s bakery. Coconut Bliss donated our non-dairy option.
We look forward to hosting this next year and giving back to Monadnock region organizations that strengthen our community, our regional food system, and our local economy.
JEN RISLEY
34 Cypress St.
Keene