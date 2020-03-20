We’d like to thank the following community members for participating in this year’s fifth annual Health and Wellness Fair at Monadnock Regional Middle High School. Each of the community members shared activities from the N.H. Department Student Wellness areas of wellness: emotional, environmental, intellectual, social, personal, occupational and physical.
We are extremely grateful for those who could come especially during this challenging time and for those who would have come, but were unable to come due to the school’s closing. A true community effort for the health and wellness of us all!
Savings Bank of Walpole, Dominic Perkins, Michelle Howard, Sarah Rosley, Deb Cannon, Lindsey Swett, Crystal Lewis, Sam Monson, Tamara Richardson, Christine Greenwood and Danielle Ruffo, N.H. Cooperative Extension, Christine Parshall, Title 1, Sharon Arnone and Barb Arquin, Camp Glen Brook, Shai Rosenfield, KSC & Kids on Campus, Heather Jasmine, Girl Scouts of America, Michelle Dowd, Swanzey Fire Department: Mick Sanchez and Brandon West, DoTerra: Anne Knight, Spirit Light Botanicals: Jen Knight, Moco Arts, Colleen Manzi, Keene YMCA, Peter Sebert and Stacey Wilber, Keene Yoga Center, Melissa Gartman, Monadnock Peer Support: Jude Grophear, Monadnock Humane Society, Steve, Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Katrina Nugent, Horseback Riding: Elizabeth Lepisto, Cheshire Tobacco Coalition, Seth Emont, Brattleboro Retreat, Erin Wessell, Monadnock Peer Support: Jude Grophear, Horseback Riding: Elizabeth Lepisto.
We thank all and wish everyone health, wellness and safety.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LeCLERC
MRMHS Wellness Committee
580 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey