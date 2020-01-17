We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the community members and businesses that participated in our Dec. 16 Career Fair held at our school. We are grateful for your time and willingness to come to the Monadnock Regional Middle High School for students to learn more about your companies and expose them to college and career choice opportunities in our area. Thank you for making a difference in our student’s lives and our community.
Manufacturing: G.S. Precision, Swanzey Machine Shop, Millapore, ABTech, Monadnock Screenprinting.
Trades: Pinney Plumbing and Heating, Power Generator, SUR.
Finance: Edward Jones Investments, Savings Bank of Walpole, Talon Retirement and Tax Solution, PC Connections.
Education: Keene State College, River Valley, Cheshire Career Center, KSC Mason Library, Universal Technical Institute, City Year NH.
Health and Wellness: Keene YMCA, Cheshire Medical, Big Brothers and Sisters.
Technology: US Cellular.
Insurance: Clark-Mortenson.
General Employment: Recruitment Manager, C&S Talent Acquisition.
Resource Table: Masiello Employment Agency, Ted Shoe and Sport, Nanotech
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LECLERC
Wellness Committee, Integration Specialist
BECKY RUSSELL
Wellness Committee, Guidance Counselor
Monadnock Regional Middle High School
Swanzey