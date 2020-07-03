This has been a challenging year when compassion is needed more than ever. Just three months ago, Monadnock Humane Society was on track to host its annual fundraising event — the Hair Ball Gala — as we have done for the past 18 years. Like so many others, our plans changed when the pandemic hit and health and safety became our primary concern. The in-person Hair Ball Gala was canceled, but that did not mean that kindness and generosity were canceled too. In its place the “Hair Ball @ Home” (HB@H) quickly took shape and, on June 6, we hosted our first-ever virtual event.
To say it was a great success would be an understatement. We owe that success to the combined efforts of our caring and devoted event committee, community members and businesses. (If you would like to see the recorded event, visit mhshairball.com). Together, we raised over $100,000 — money that will support MHS’ work to manage stray animal populations, assist law enforcement with cruelty and hoarding cases, and help pet owners keep the animals they love while they face issues like domestic violence, homelessness, or substance addiction. Thanks to our community’s unwavering support, MHS can continue the work we’ve been doing since our founding 145 years ago — always striving toward a more compassionate community for animals and the people who love them.
The monies raised came from local individuals and businesses who made financial contributions, either during the event and/or through sponsorships (a complete list of sponsors is on mhshairball.com), by donating auction items or services, purchasing raffle tickets, and bidding on the online silent auction items. We are grateful beyond words for this tremendous support.
I’d like to give a special thank-you to everyone who helped us plan and carry out the event: my HB@H Co-Chair Sharon Wratchford, Kathy Collinsworth, Bob Schaumann, Ryan Reed, Kelly Brigham-Steiner, Lisa Beckwith, Dan Dodge, Roma Dee Holmes, Carol Laughner, Val Starbuck, Susan Peterson, Lee Rigby, Heather Samperisi, and Lindsay Carter. I want to also thank best-selling author and naturalist Sy Montgomery, WMUR’s Sean MacDonald and Ray Brewer, and Lindsay Hamrick from HSUS for their inspirational guest appearances. And, I want to thank our Board of Directors and all of our incredible volunteers and staff members. Without them, MHS literally could not serve the community as it does.
I’d like to remind you that MHS is here to help — in addition to pet adoptions, MHS assists with the prevention of animal abuse and neglect, offers a pet food pantry for those who need help feeding their animals, as well as affordable spay/neuter and rabies clinics, boarding, daycare, a variety of training classes, and so many other essential programs and services.
In fulfillment of our mission, we will continue to meet the needs of our community — helping animals who need caring, forever homes and supporting the unique bond between people and their pets.
Thank you for making MHS possible!
Sincerely,
WESLEY H. WRATCHFORD
Chair, Monadnock Humane Society Board of Directors