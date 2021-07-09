The 21st annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse was a festive and patriotic occasion enjoyed by a large and enthusiastic audience. The Little Red Schoolhouse was open; the Historical Society’s antique 1931 Seagrave fire engine and a Jaffrey present-day fire engine were present; and the Ice Cream Social in the Horsesheds was popular as usual.
The sponsoring groups would like to thank all those who participated and helped out:
Welcome: Charles Turcotte, Jaffrey Historical Society.
Presentation of the Declaration: Adam and Ben Twombly.
Readers of the Declaration (in order of appearance): Jon Frederick, Harrison Wagner, Carol Greenwald, Diane Schaumann, Karen Ayers, Becky Newton. Vicki Arceci, Harold Davis, Peter Davis, Clay Hollister, Marc Winiecki, Owen Houghton, David Chamberlain, Richard Pedott, Bruce Hill, Peter Lambert, Sean Driscoll, Amy Meyers, David Jeffries, Miki Osgood, Marc Tieger, Dave Kemp, Andrea Ueda, Frank Sterling, Marcus Wagner, Todd Muilenberg and Bill Weibel.
Reader coordination: Caroline and Clay Hollister.
Piano: Louise Watson.
Leading us in “Yankee Doodle”: Bill Raymond.
Bell ringing: Emmett Twombly.
Flowers: Claire Bean, Nancy Belletete and Elizabeth Smith.
Hand-out: Rob Stephenson.
Sound system (lent by the Amos Fortune Forum): Sean Driscoll.
Little Red Schoolhouse: Jacqueline Johnson.
Seagrave Fire Engine: Charles Turcotte.
Jaffrey Engine: Chief David Chamberlain and Jaffrey firefighters.
Refreshments: Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society.
ROBERT STEPHENSON
For the co-sponsors: Jaffrey Historical Society, Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society, Jaffrey Historic District Commission, Selectmen’s Meetinghouse Committee