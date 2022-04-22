What an incredible response we had from the generous people of the Monadnock Region to ensure that Easter was made special for the men, women and children served by Hundred Nights.
So many well-wishers came forward to meet the need. Beautiful Easter baskets were provided by Don Holshuh and his 6½-year-old granddaughter, Emma Petermann; the 5th graders at Fuller School who used funds from their all-school penny challenge: Ila Sivret and her family, 5th grade, Walpole Elementary School; and the staff at Dublin School. A team from the Knights of Columbus #819 provided a fabulous pancake and fruit breakfast, and Judy Horn prepared a sumptuous Easter dinner.
Ongoing through April 30 is the $10,000 matching campaign spearheaded by Fenton Family Dealerships (donate online through the Hundred Nights Homeless Shelter Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HundredNightsHomelessShelter) to help us reach our Capital Campaign goal. During the month of May, Hundred Nights has been chosen as the recipient of the upcoming Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program and will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a reusable shopping bag at the Keene Hannaford store. And on June 7-8, we are a registered to participate in the NH Gives program, a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event (www.nhgives.org/).
Your support of Hundred Nights is critical and deeply appreciated. As we look forward to completion of our new building on Water Street one year from now, we continue to meet our mission of providing shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round.