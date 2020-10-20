On behalf of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who made our Auction of Historic Proportions a success. Due to the pandemic we were not able to hold an in-person gala event, but we were pleased that the community rallied to support an online version of the auction.
We deeply appreciate the generous donations of time and expertise to bring the auction online by Brandt Onorato and Christine Becotte of Moggies Auction Service in Marlborough, and helpers Josh Tetreault and Jim Quite. Many thanks to our major sponsors Poodiack Wealth Management Group and Bergeron Construction Company, and our event sponsor Frazier and Son Furniture.
I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our Auction Committee: Andrea Cheeney, David Frechette, Kathy Halverson, Susan Landers-Gilbert, Kitty Mervine, Susan McGinnis, James Rousmaniere, Alan Rumrill, Katherine Snow, Rick Swanson, and Tony Tremblay. I would also like to acknowledge the hours of time put in by Kathy Schillemat and Jennifer Rumrill.
We fondly remember Bob Weekes who came up with the catchy title for the event years ago.
It is with great pride that we present the Auction of Historic Proportions because it supports the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which offers over 150 programs per year to help people find their place in history. We couldn’t have done it without the community members who generously donated auction items and the winning bidders whose purchases will help sustain the important work the organization does.
JANE LANE
Chairperson for the 2020 Auction of Historic Proportions
Historical Society of Cheshire County
Keene