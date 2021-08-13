As our Summer Reading Program winds down, Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge would like to acknowledge and thank the businesses, organizations and individuals who contributed to our Summer Reading Program this year.
It has been a great summer, and we could not have done it without your help: ATA Construction, Borderline Realty, Candice Starrett Real Estate, Charity Lodge No. 18, Despres & Associates, Dr. Roberta Gordenstein, Friends of the Ingalls Memorial Library, Letourneau Construction, New Hampshire State Library, Pumpkin Organization of Rindge, Rindge Market Basket, Signature Smiles Dental, Triumph Interiors, Twinkle Town Miniature Golf, V & A Cleaning Systems.
DONNA STRAITIFF
Library Director
Ingalls Memorial Library
203 Main St.
Rindge