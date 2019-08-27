Many thanks to all those who helped with the annual Friends of the Hancock Town Library book sale again this year. So many people help, from those who donate their gently used books, to those who sort, pack, schlep down to the basement for storage, schlep up to the meeting room (that takes at least 20 people, and always on the most humid night of the year), display the books, take money, give helpful advice, then pack up the books at the end. Whew! What a wonderful community event to support our small town public library. Special thanks to our Book Sale Coordinators, Jane Richards-Jones and Donna Geer for a job well done!
Thanks too, to all who support the sale year after year by coming and finding new (used) books to buy. Who says reading is dead? Not here in the Monadnock Region!
The book sale continued through Thursday, Aug. 22, during regular library hours. Beginning at noon on Thursday, all books are free! Bring a box, take ’em outta here! For more information, give us a call at 525-4411.
Thanks again!
AMY MARKUS
Library Director
Hancock Town Library
P.O. Box 130
Hancock 03449