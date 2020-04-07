A huge thank you to everyone who helped make our daughter, Abby Bohannon’s, 18th birthday special in this time of quarantine.
Turning 18 is a momentous time and in this time of physical distancing our hearts were filled with such love and wonderful memories. We heard from many family and friends by phone and video chat. Some members of our NLC Keene Church family did a group video chat so that they could sing happy birthday to her together. Too numerous to count people messaged and posted happy birthday messages on Facebook. Then Abby was surprised late in the afternoon with a 26-car (filled with 51 fabulous people) birthday parade. So many cars that it wrapped our entire neighborhood.
A special shout out to all who coordinated right outside of our neighborhood to organize the parade, decorate their cars with wonderful signs and balloons which later decorated our front lawn. The following attended the parade and we are so thankful for along with everyone else we heard from that live near and far: The Beliveaus; Bergevins; Bohannons; Boyntons; Burbanks; Chabotts; Clays; Deb Mullen; Donohoes; Fergusons; Fosters; Freddie Martinez; Harpers; Healeys; Jayna and Kristen Leach; Jo Mitchell and Emily Hopkins; Jodi Snow; John Eastman; John Reed; Larivieres; Lucias; Mazanowskis; Michelle Miner; Morellis; Quintillios; and the Wattersons, including Ribby and Yogi. We are so thankful for everyone who took time out of their day to show her the love.
MISTY MARTINEZ-BOHANNON
ANDREW BOHANNON
and ABIGAIL BOHANNON
