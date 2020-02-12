Project Share Thrift Store would like to thank all those who helped contribute to another year of our annual Project Santa Program.
A very special thank you to Cheshire Medical and Volunteer Services for organizing the mitten tree for employees to purchase gifts for our kids. Thank you to Heather Badore for distributing names at The Main Street America Group along with the employees for purchasing the wonderful gifts. Also, Walter Morse and employees at Marker-lmaje Corp., thank you for your generous help purchasing gifts as well. Smith Medical also did a fantastic job; thanks to Debbie Willette. Again, thank you all!
A big thank you to Nancy Thompson and friends from Masiello Group. Your contributions and thoughtfulness is always appreciated.
We would also like to recognize the following groups and businesses: American Legion Post 4, Marlborough Federated Church Evening Group, United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship, Keene Emblem Club 24, Yankee Bottle Club, Keene Monument, Ladies Charitable Society and G&R Auto Works.
Most importantly, we can't forget our biggest supporters ... our devoted shoppers and those donating clothing and other items to the thrift store throughout the year. You are the ones who have made it possible since the early 1970s for Project Santa to continue creating magic memories under the tree Christmas morning for "our kids." Thank you so very much.
We would like to invite those who are not familiar with our store to please stop by and check us out. We are one of the oldest and best value thrift stores in the area since 1969. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St., Keene.
Blessings to you all with good health and happiness in 2020.
Sincerely,
TAMMY CATOZZI
LOUIE MURRAY
Project Share
312 Washington St.
Keene