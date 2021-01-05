Operation Santa completed another successful year when it distributed gifts helping 23 families with a total of 60 children on Dec. 20.
In all, there were 48 large contractor bags filled with toys, clothes, books and in many cases winter apparel. The elves from the Rindge Woman’s Club helped with making tags, wrapping, shopping and sorting more the 450 donated gifts. These women included Anne Maher, Paula Sumner, Sandy Phinney, Linda Brummer, Diane Greer, Judy Harris, Kathy McEachern, Ronnie Hietala, Sharron Rasku, Debbie Qualey, Linda Dodge, Laurie Alden and Sarah Dangler.
The men of the “bag brigade,” moving the bags from the house to the garage, were John Greer, Dave DuVernay and Jim Qualey. A neighbor placed all of the signs.
Despite similar programs in Rindge this year, the people of the community were very generous with their gifts, often providing more than what was requested. Every child was granted all of their wishes.
Each year the Market Basket employees collect for food gift cards, and Operation Santa more than matches that amount, so that each family receives some food assistance as well.
Donations included POOR, Jaffrey Rindge Rotary, Pat Martin, Roberta Gordenstein, Bob Martin and three anonymous community members. We thank the Ingalls Library, TD Bank, Verizon and Walmart for hosting our giving trees.
There were many smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning due to the combined effort of the Rindge Woman’s Club and a generous community. Thank you to each and everyone who helped!
MARILYN GRISKA
OPERATION SANTA Coordinator
Rindge