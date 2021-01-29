The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee thanks the many people who helped successfully translate our MLK Day commemoration to a Live Virtual Event. Like so many others, we faced daunting challenges this year in organizing an event traditionally based on community gathering in shared experience. Our deep appreciation goes to Keene State College Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning for hosting our event and especially to CALL’s Heather Jasmin and KSC Ceremonies and Events Office’s Misty Kennedy, who together ushered the program to success. We thank our speaker, Dr. Walter Earl Fluker, MLK Professor Emeritus of Ethical Leadership at Boston University, for his insightful and inspiring commentary on Dr. King’s vision of our great world house. Thank you to Andrew LeCuyer and the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School Chorus for our opening song; to our very generous donors, including the Keene State Office of Continuing Education, the Community Center of Jaffrey, Franklin Pierce University Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, Marc and Sharon Tieger, Bill and Kathy Weibel and Bill and Sally Graf; to The Park Theatre and Jaffrey-Rindge and Keene Rotaries for their interest and providing “airtime” to publicize our event; and to the Sentinel for featuring our event in your Community News. Our community testifies that there is indeed plenty good room in our great world house. We welcome new members! Contact jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com.
JAFFREY-RINDGE MLK COMMITTEE:
SABA FARAGALLO
OWEN HOUGHTON
CRYSTAL NEUHAUSER
TAYLOR RATCLIFFE
DIANE STOLAR
PEGGY UEDA