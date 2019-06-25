On May 7, 2019, the first annual Early Childhood Teacher Appreciation Celebration for the Monadnock Region was held at the Cheshire Children’s Museum. The event was co-sponsored by the museum and Impact Monadnock/Monadnock United Way. Jill Morgan, Senior Director of Impact at the Monadnock United Way shared remarks about the importance of early childhood educators in the lives of children.
Nominations were submitted by families and colleagues of early childhood educators in the region. The winners were selected by a panel of judges representing the Monadnock United Way, Cheshire Children’s Museum, and the community. The three award winners, Siobhan Raymond, Cindy Bechard and Linda Kinson, were recognized for their passion and dedication to the field of early childhood education.
Thank you to the following businesses for their donations of prizes for the winners: W. S. Badger Company; Brewbakers Café; Baudelaire; Cheshire Children’s Museum; Douglas Co.; Mariposa Museum; Massage by Carol Knutson LMT; Prime Roast Coffee Co.; Toadstool Bookshop; The Colonial Theatre; The Works Café.
Thanks also go to Planning Committee members: Deb Ganley (Cheshire Children’s Museum), Deirdre McPartlin (Keene State College Child Development Center), Beth Buoro (Southwest Center for Educational Support) and Dottie Bauer (Impact Monadnock Advisory Committee); and to the panel of judges: Barbara Tremblay, Deb Ganley, Dottie Bauer, Alan Mendelsohn, Vicki Ridings.
Watch for the opportunity to nominate the early childhood educator who has made a difference in your children’s lives next year! And don’t forget to thank the teachers in your life for the important work they do.
Sincerely,
DOTTIE BAUER
194 Clinton Road
Antrim