Thank you for your donations!
The Fall Mountain Regional High School Band and Choir will be going to Virginia Beach, Va., in March of 2020. In order to help defray the costs for the trip, the Fall Mountain Music Parents Association held its annual holiday raffle on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The FMRHS Music Department and the FM Music Parents Association would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who donated items for the 2019 FM Music Parents Association Holiday Raffle:
Ajlan Beer, Andrea Bernard, Tiffany Ash, Bascom’s Sugar Farm, the Bellows Family, Judi Bellows, Bellows Falls Opera House, Blueberry Acres, Cleana Tina Household Services, Gendron/Fischer Automotive, the St. Pierre Family, Irving Oil Corp., the Wildes Family, the Henning Family, Jillian Thomas, The Pasta Pot, the Pickering Family, Putnam Farms, the Putnam Family, R&K Towing, the Rathke Family, Targett Cleaners, and Wanda Ash.
Thank you for your continued support.
Happy Holidays,
GLEN D’EON
Fine Arts Department Chair
FM Music Parents Association
Fall Mountain Regional High School
Langdon