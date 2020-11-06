Thank you to local businesses. The Keene Elks Lodge No. 927 would like say thank you to all the area businesses that contributed to our annual charity basket raffle. Funds raised through our charitable deeds stay within our community such as our children’s gift giving.
Our thank you goes out to:
Hamshaw Lumber, Mr. G’s Liquidation Center, Petco of Keene, Monadnock Harley-Davidson, Keene Cinema 6, Athens Pizza, Elm City Brewery, Toy City, Mi Jalisco’s, Rite Aid of Keene, Life is Sweet, Papagallo’s, The Dinner Table, Jeannie’s Family Restaurant, and The Stage.
These donations made a huge difference in what we can accomplish in our community.
HEIDI MANNING
Keene Elks Lodge 927