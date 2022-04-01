The staff, Board members, volunteers and supporters of Hundred Nights are grateful for the enthusiastic attendance of community members who chose to celebrate at our Demolition Party on Saturday, March 26. The site of the new Hundred Nights building, located at the corner of Community Way and Water Street, became a block party filled with music, dancing, art, games, piñatas, food and smiles. It was everything we hoped for, and more.
We are indebted to all the community sponsors who ensured that the event would provide endless free family fun. Sponsors included Amicci’s Pizza, Athens Pizza, Cheshire Village Pizza, Fenton Family Dealerships, Games2Go LLC, Wade the Great Entertainment, Keller Williams Metropolitan Realty, Pizza Pi, PJD Septic, Septic Pro, The Savings Bank of Walpole and Wakadoodles.
Volunteers included many individuals and groups: Friends of Hundred Nights, Gathering Waters, KHS Interact, and Keene State College (students in Theresa Seibert’s class on Homelessness, KSC Greek Life and the KSC Dance Team.) Artists responsible for envisioning creative energy for the day were Craig Roach, Rosi Bernardi, Katharina Rooney and Marcy Pope. Roach conceptualized the mural on the exterior of one building which has been painted with the words, Beautiful People.
Sara Barrett, Capital Campaign consultant for Hundred Nights, was present to answer questions and showcase the construction site drawings. JoAnn and Bill Fenton, co-chairs for the campaign, enjoyed the festivities with their family and employees, and believe strongly in the goal.
“We are honored to be part of this amazing team effort to build a much-needed emergency shelter and resource center. As long-time supporters and volunteers at Hundred Nights, the Fenton family has always prioritized basic needs in our community, and there is no more fundamental need than housing.”
The mission of Hundred Nights, Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Mindy Cambiar, Executive Director: 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.