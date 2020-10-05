On Sept. 26, a large group of enthusiastic volunteers pitched in to help clean up the Ashuelot River in Keene and Swanzey and Beaver Brook in Keene as part of the Connecticut River Conservancy’s “Source to Sea Cleanup.” The Source to Sea Cleanup is an annual trash cleanup of the Connecticut River and tributaries across the four-state watershed — New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Thousands of volunteers help make the water cleaner, river banks safer and wildlife happier.
Our volunteers pulled approximately 1,585 pounds of trash from the two water bodies! All while soaking in the beautiful fall colors and catching glimpses of great blue herons, kingfishers and more.
We would like to thank the amazing group of volunteers who turned out with such great attitudes! There was a contingent of students and staff from the Keene High School, as well as a group from the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church. They were joined by individuals and families from throughout the region for a total of 45 volunteers. Kudos to all of you!
We would like to thank the following groups for their support of the event in organizing and offering volunteers: Ashuelot River Local Advisory Committee (ARLAC), Cheshire County Conservation District, City of Keene, Moosewood Ecological, Harris Center for Conservation Education, and N.H. Water Works Association Young Professionals.
The Source to Sea Cleanup is an annual event. If you would like to participate or would like information about the event, contact the Cheshire County Conservation District at 756-2988, extension 4.
Sincerely,
AMANDA LITTLETON
Cheshire County Conservation District
11 Industrial Park Drive
Walpole