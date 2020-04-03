Keene Elks Lodge 927 held its drug awareness awards ceremony on March 7, 2020 at the Elks Lodge. Students in grades 2-5 created posters and grades 6-8 wrote essays. The Lodge was fortunate to have special speakers, the Honorable George Hansel, Mayor for the City of Keene, Chief Russo from the Keene Police Department and Lt. Bates from the Keene Fire Department.
The winners and their families attended the awards ceremony, and a lunch was served to all.
None of this could be possible without the great sponsors Toy City for their generation donations to the first place winners gift certificates and engraveit.biz for contributing to the gift bags, Garden Island Laundromat, Walier Chevrolet for their donations and Keene Housing Authority for printing the essay forms.
We thank all of them and all the hard workers of Keene Elks Lodge 927 for such a great event.
PHYLLIS MALISKA
and ALAN DROGUE
Co-Chairmen, Keene Elks Lodge 927 Drug Awareness Program