The Kiwanis Club of Keene would like to thank the many businesses and individuals who helped make our 2021 Kool Wheels Bicycle Safety Event a success. This family-friendly event was held on June 5, where Kiwanis Club members fitted and distributed almost 200 free bike helmets to local youth ages 4 through 12. Thank you to Keene Parks and Recreation Department who allowed us the use of the Rec Center to host this event.
Thanks also to the following community organizations who participated by providing important safety information for children and parents: Orthopaedic Department at Cheshire Medical Center, Keene Fire Department, Keene Police Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department, Pedals 4 People, Monadnock Cycling Club, Ready for Kindergarten, and Liberty Mutual.
Raffle prizes were provided by Walmart, Keene Swamp Bats and Cheshire Children’s Museum.
W.S. Badger Company, Green Mountain Creamery/Commonwealth Dairy and McDonald’s also contributed to the event.
Our major donors included Mascoma Bank, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and the Injury Prevention Center of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.
Thank you to the community for supporting us in this venture. We hope to see you again next year as we continue to provide free bike helmets and bicycle safety awareness to area children.
DIANA SOMMER
Kool Wheels Committee Chair
29A Windsor Court
Keene