On New Year’s Day, Pathway’s for Keene held its first ever Main Street Mile road race. Organizing and planning a race takes months to prepare for, but this race required approval from the City to temporarily close 18 streets along Court Street to Main Street. We are so appreciative to the City of Keene for allowing us to put on such an event, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our Keene community volunteers, and the local businesses that sponsored the race: Beeze Tees Screenprinting, Monadnock Ford, The Insurance Source, True North Networks, Ted’s Shoe & Sport, Michael Petrovick Architects, Home Security Service, The Keene Sentinel, Monadnock Broadcasting Group, and C & S Wholesale Grocers.
Special thanks to the Keene High and Monadnock High School Interact clubs, the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, The Monadnock Wolfpack Rugby Club, and the Greater Keene Rotaract club for volunteering your time. We also appreciate the residents living on Court Street, and the Keene Police Department who were kind enough to allow us to close the street for 30 minutes on New Year’s Day.
We had over 100 people register for the race, and we expect to see this become a yearly tradition to start the New Year off. All proceeds benefit the work we’re doing to promote and grow the trail system here in this great city.
See you next year!
TED McGREER
Race Director,
Pathways for Keene, Inc.