This recent Saturday Keene State College Women’s Basketball Team held their annual Charity Car Wash and donated the proceeds for the benefit of Henry Iselin, 4½ years old, and his parents Brenna and Toby Iselin.
Henry recently successfully finished 3½ years of treatment for leukemia, during which time he was unable to receive vaccines due the chemotherapy. Tragically, just as Henry finished his treatment for leukemia, he contracted chicken pox — the Varicella zoster virus. Without immunities, the virus attacked his body mercilessly. He has been in ICU at Boston Children’s Hospital for the past three weeks and continues to fight hard.
The difficulties during this time are many. Our family is deeply grateful to KSC’s Women’s Basketball Team, Coach Keith Boucher, and the Keene and Cheshire community, as they rallied in support for Henry and his family. We are very grateful and blessed to be part of such a caring and compassionate community.
DAVE WHALEY, maternal grandfather
Keene