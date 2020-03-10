The family of James Lake (April 25, 1937-Feb. 10, 2020) Would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for your kindness and support during this difficult time.
Thank you to all who remembered us in prayer, visited or called, sent cards or flowers, prepared food and made memorial contributions.
Special thanks to the following:
The Rev. Cynthia Bagley, UCC for the beautiful funeral service and comforting words.
Dr. Robert Pritchard and staff at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Keene for excellent and loving care.
Foley Funeral Home for their service and support.
Genesis Keene Center rehab for loving care.
Bayada Hospice for showing such compassion and love.
It is comforting to know that Jim touched the lives of so many of you and that you were there for us during this difficult time. Your friendship, love and kindness mean more to us than words could ever express.
JEAN LAKE
Keene