Our 10th annual Sy’s Fund Golf Tournament began with a thank-you letter from one of the young adults funded by Sy’s Fund.
“I was very generously gifted a double jogging stroller by you while I was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. I had a baby and a toddler at the time, and I used that stroller almost every day to take my boys for a walk. One of my chemotherapy drugs had the potential side effect of causing heart damage and I am convinced that those walks helped protect my heart.
Sometimes when we were out walking, a little girl would climb up a tall fence in her backyard and throw flowers down on us as we went by. That is a really joyful memory I have from that dark time, one that I would not have had without that stroller. The stroller also had a big emotional impact on me. I felt like there were people I didn’t even know who were rooting for me — cheering me on during the fight of my life. Jody”
Sy’s Fund provides services to young adults (ages 18-39) with cancer. The money raised at the tournament helps fund such projects as providing music lessons, purchasing laptops, or investing in photography equipment for these young adults.
We had a gorgeous day for the tournament at Pine Grove Springs Golf Course in Spofford. As always there were lots of prizes and raffle items generously donated by local businesses. These local businesses are frequently asked for donations, and the Sy’s Fund volunteers are always surprised by their willingness to listen to the story of Sy (Silas) Bennett and to generously donate gift certificates and prizes.
Thank you to:
Our Sponsors: Greenfield Northampton Co-operative Bank, Trust Company of Vermont, Derrig Excavating, and WS Badger.
Generous Donors:
From Brattleboro area: Advance Auto, Altiplano, Brown & Roberts, Colonial Pool and Spa, Grafton Cheese, Green Mountain Car Wash, hazel, Ninety Nine Restaurant, Ramunto’s, Richard Langlois, Renaissance Fine Jewelry, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, Silver Moon Adornments, The Biscuit Shed, The Marina, Top of The Hill Grill, and Twice Upon a Time.
From Greenfield and Bernardston area of Massachusetts: Andy & The Oak Shop, Antonios II, Applebee’s, Boston Red Sox, Namaste Indian/Nepalese Restaurant, Ninety Nine Restaurant, Pete’s Seafood Restaurant, Richardsons Candy Kitchen, The Peoples Pint, Village Pizza, and Wolfie’s.
From Keene area: Brewtopia, Castro’s at The Station, Chili’s, Clint Hall, Cobblestone Ale House, Colony Antiques & Keene on Vinyl, Hair By Whitney, Home Depot, Lindy’s Diner, LipSense, Long Horn, LuvINK&Paper, MUDITA Massage & Wellness, Nancy Hilliar, Penelope’s, Street & Savory, Swift Sweets, Synergy, The Big Deal, The Sports Source, Toadstool Bookshops, and Yankee Lanes.
A big thank you to the Sy’s Fund volunteers who worked hard in getting all the wonderful items for our raffle, and the volunteers working the event that day.
We would also like to thank Bob at Pine Grove Springs Golf Course for hosting our event this year.
For more information about Sy’s Fund and its many fundraising events please visit: sysfund.org.
TERRY BONNETTE
Board Member,
Golf Tournament Organizer
Sy’s Fund