The 18th annual Keene Ice and Snow Festival Saturday, Feb. 1, was a great day full of fun, free family activities and spectacular art. The outpouring of support was truly incredible. As a member of the organizing team and on behalf of the Keene Downtown Group, it’s a privilege to express our gratitude.
Thank you to ice carvers David Barcaly, Dennis Hickey, Erik Knoll, David Soha, Wayne Miller, Michael Rondeau and Billy Poe, who talked with spectators and put on a show while they carved eight beautiful, temporary works of art.
Sculpture pedestals, new this year, shone a light up through the ice sculptures so they could be appreciated late into the evening. Thanks to Hamshaw Lumber for donating the materials, and to David Painchaud Home Improvement for constructing them with innovation and attention to detail.
Thank you to Tom Call Excavation, who not only delivered 11 large truck loads of snow to Railroad Square, but also shaped and packed it into a 40 yard snow slide. Kids of all ages got a thrilling ride through Railroad Square all day long. Thanks to volunteers from Savings Bank of Walpole for keeping the kids safe. (We’re pretty sure they each took a run or two for themselves, too!)
To princesses “Anna” and “Elsa,” Emily Burns and Casper Pini, who graciously held court all day, thank you.
To the staff in the city of Keene clerk’s office, who were so helpful, to planning officials and city councilors, who offered strategies about what could be achieved, and to public works, who helped make all the details happen, we are grateful.
Thanks to Granite State Ambassadors and other volunteers who worked at information booths and event stations, especially Jean Bergen, Bill Patenaude, Nancy Petrillo and Charlie Pini.
Thank you to 29 local businesses that participated in festival activities. The role that Beth Wood played as merchant liaison was integral to pulling off this event.
The early support of Mascoma Bank, Price Chopper, Savings Bank of Walpole, C&S Wholesale Grocers and Deep Roots Massage allowed our small committee to simply focus on planning.
Finally, thanks to Jim Narkiewicz, of the Monadnock Travel Council, and Denise Meadows, of CC&D’s Kitchen Market, who have organized and sustained the festival since its beginning. For over 18 years, you have brought magic and fun to our community in the dead of winter.
MARK REBILLARD
Keene Downtown Group