All of us at Monadnock Developmental Services are so grateful to the Keene Rotary Club, the Elm City Rotary Club and Rotary International for their generous and timely donation of disposable face masks this past week. Thousands of these much-needed items have been distributed to many local organizations.
Those who support vulnerable individuals in our community are working hard every day to protect the people they work with and themselves from the potential ravages of this virus. Although safe and effective vaccines are on their way, they’re not available to everyone yet, so essential workers, like our Direct Support Professionals, continue to be diligent and compassionate in delivering daily support services safely.
Rotary has come through at a critical time for all of us, helping us stay safe and protected during the pandemic. Thank you on behalf of our entire community, all of whom will benefit.
MARY-ANNE WISELL
Director of Operations
Monadnock Developmental Services
121 Railroad St.
Keene