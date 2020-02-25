On March 10, Rindge Voters will have a chance to weigh in on the issue of carbon pricing to combat the climate crisis. Whether or not you’re concerned about the climate crisis, it’s worth your time to learn about legislation being proposed to enact a fee on carbon polluters. Over 46 countries have already adopted some version of carbon pricing and 40 others are considering it in the next year. More than 30 towns in New Hampshire will vote on this warrant article at town meeting.
The promise of carbon pricing is that it has bi-partisan support from such conservative luminaries as George P. Schultz, former Secretary of State for Ronald Reagan. I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of partisan gridlock on an issue as important as our climate crisis. I’m ready to support free market proposals that put the entire fossil fuel industry on a level playing field instead of relying on regulation and subsidies alone.
In petitioning for this warrant article a primary goal was to share information with the public on how climate pricing can help businesses and families transition to clean energy solutions with the least economic burden.
Please join the Citizens Climate Lobby for a presentation at the Rindge Recreation Building on Saturday, Feb 22nd, from 10 to noon for a presentation and discussion of carbon pricing. Light refreshments will be served and attendees from Rindge and surrounding towns are welcome to attend.
Sincerely,
PATRICIA MARTIN
17 Farrar Road
Rindge