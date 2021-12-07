The Rindge Chamber of Commerce announces their upcoming events. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Chamber and The Verizon Store in the Cheshire Marketplace will have their Holiday Breakfast Mingle sponsored by Russell Cellular-The Verizon Store from 7:30–9 a.m. Stop by for a delicious breakfast selection, meet and talk with Chamber members and friends.
The Rindge Chamber Gala will be held at the Woodbound Inn. The Rindge Business Leader and Non-Profit Organization of the year will be awarded that night. These people have shown outstanding leadership qualities and involvement within the community. We hope that you will come and join us in honoring them on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Woodbound Inn Banquet Facility from 5:30–9:30 p.m.
The Annual Gala will be a fantastic event with a buffet dinner, live music & dancing featuring the Tom Foolery Band. Also, there will be many donated items for the silent auction, raffles, and the 50/50 drawing. Come and join in the fun as we go forth with our Annual Gala Extravaganza. Have your own table by bringing your friends. (Tables of six or more people). You can also join the event online! The Business Leader and Non-Profit Organization of the Year and Raffle awards will be available Via Zoom. Tickets for the Gala and raffle tickets are available by calling Lynda at 603-475-9165 or e-mailing at info@rindgechamber.org.
On behalf of the Rindge Chamber of Commerce Board members, we send our heartfelt wishes for a beautiful holiday season to all our local businesses, their families, and the community.