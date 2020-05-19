The other day I had an errand at Staples in Keene and when I came out, I heard several birds singing quite loudly. I looked around, but there were no trees and that fact nudged my curiosity. So I kept looking up and around — and finally saw them (there were at least two), the twigs of their nests sticking out from where they had built them in the letters of the store sign above the doors — one in the “O” of Office Supplies and the other in the top part of the “e” in Staples.
Talk about “making do or do without!” One of them kept hopping in and out of the O, singing away, and I could see her nest quite clearly, and a tiny bird (or two) behind her in the nest. As has been said before, “birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it” = they fall in love. But on this day, the birds were also doing something more: they were surviving the winter’s cold, without the safety of trees, high off the ground. And I figured if the birds can do it, we humans, with even more going for us, can also find ways to survive — and thrive — through these difficult days and months of our time. With great thanksgiving for that special reminder from the birds, we CAN survive — and thrive — if we, too, are willing to let go of the old ways and find a new focus for our safety and the well-being of our communities.
Thanks, God, for putting the wisdom of birds into our minds.
REV. EMILY PRESTON
Jaffrey