Dear Friends,
Each Thanksgiving, for more than 30 years, the elderly and needy of the greater Keene area have enjoyed a hearty Thanksgiving dinner through the generosity of many businesses, clubs, and individuals. This local tradition was started by the late Ralph Rines, Chief of Police of Swanzey, when he found that some of the town’s elderly and less fortunate did not have the means to prepare or enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner like the rest of us. This year, dinner is again being served in Chief Rines’ memory to the area elderly, needy and lonely. What started out as a few meals shared from Ralph’s own family table has grown.
With food and help donated by many people, the Community Church of West Swanzey will be a flurry of activity on Thanksgiving Day. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with a delicious, “made-from-scratch” family-style turkey dinner served at noon along with bingo, entertainment and old-fashioned country tun to be enjoyed by all.
Dinners will also be delivered by volunteers to the homebound who cannot join us. Due to the limited number of volunteers we will only be able to deliver meals and provide transportation to the dinner to people that reside in Swanzey and Westport. However, the dinner is open to everyone.
Volunteers are always needed to help. It is thankfulness in its truest sense, sharing whatever we can of our abundance. Other donations are also needed: turkeys, potatoes, squash, peas, onions, stuffing fixings, rolls, bread, butter, cranberry sauce, milk, fruit, desserts, paper goods, and small items suitable for bingo prizes and gifts. Anything you can give will be put to good use for the needy for the entire holiday season. The leftovers, if any, are distributed to the needy at Christmas. Would you help us out again this year?
If you have any questions, please give us a call at 357-2831.
Thanks and God Bless!
JOANN RINES BARNES
Please send donations to:
Ralph Rines Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner
c/o JoAnn Rines Barnes
58 Spring St.
Swanzey