Our community, like others everywhere, is adjusting to constraints and enduring significant hardships in this time of COVID-19. At the same time, all the needs that existed before the pandemic are still with us, and many of us are continuing our work to meet those needs as well.
Last August, Project Home was created as an all-volunteer non-profit corporation planning to bring five asylum seekers (individuals or families) into our region, and to house, support and accompany them through their process of seeking asylum. We are now actively hosting two asylum seeking families in homes in Keene. We are working to bring two more families from a shelter in El Paso later this year. All these people have had to flee from threats to life and limb. All have suffered deeply from loss of home and loved ones. We hope to provide help and healing as they work to make their case for asylum and as they begin a new productive life here.
We know the city of Keene and our wider Monadnock Region to be a compassionate community of good-hearted people. These days, folks are reaching out to one another, coming together in spirit, and working to resist and survive a pandemic. Meanwhile, thousands of legitimate asylum seekers are detained in crowded, inhuman, unhealthy conditions, not just on our southern border but across the country and even in our own small northern state. The urgent need to release them from detention is increasing exponentially. Of course there is room in our big-hearted community for some few of them to shelter.
If you want to join us in Project Home and help to bring a few good people legally into the safety of our community, here are some things you can do:
*Host Family: Host a family or individual in your home for six months or more as they go through the asylum-seeking process. To find out more, attend our virtual introduction to becoming a host on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
*Support Team: Volunteer to join others in supporting our guests once they arrive and throughout their stay. (Especially if you are fluent in Spanish.)
*Donation: Help provide funds for legal fees and basic needs.
Please visit our website, ProjectHomeNH.org, and get in touch.
JUDY REED
Project Home
Keene