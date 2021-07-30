Please join us for a celebration to dedicate a memorial stone for Wendi Bragg. The event will be held at Troy School on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. The dedication will take place at the Memorial Garden, by the flag pole at the front of the school. Pastor Stanley Clark will offer a welcome followed by stories and memories of Wendi and her family. All are welcome and encouraged to share their thoughts. Her mother, Rhonda, will not be able to make the trip from Florida, so there will be books on hand to be filled with memories, stories, notes and any pictures people would be willing to share. These books will be mailed to Rhonda. Light refreshments will also be served.
Wendi and her family were longtime members of the Troy Community. Wendi was in Brownies and played softball. Her older brother, Victor Holbrook, participated in Boy Scouts. Their parents were always present at community and school functions.
During her 5th-grade year, Wendi was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her brave battle was shared with the entire town, and her classmates were supported by the Troy School staff, which showed their own amazing strength. When Wendi was in a period of good health, she was a cheerleader for the boys’ basketball team. Her energy on the court was contagious. A few days before Christmas of her 6th-grade year, Wendi passed due to cancer. Rhonda presented the diplomas to the 6th-grade class at graduation.
A few years ago a purple lilac, which was Wendi’s favorite, was planted in the Troy School Memorial Garden. Earlier this summer, a stone was set at the lilac so it would be known that the lilac is in honor of Wendi. All are invited to come and be part of the dedication ceremony.
LYNN SMITH
Troy